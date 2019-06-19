Higher education changes signed into law by DeSantis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday was a higher-education package that changes how public universities and colleges fund construction projects.
The bill was prompted, in part, by a high-profile financial scandal at the University of Central Florida. The university was found to have misused millions of dollars in state funds for a construction project.
Other changes changes approved by the governor include revised student eligibility requirements for the bright futures scholarship program.
This will make it harder for students to get the scholarships.
