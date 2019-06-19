First Alert Weather: Morning Thunder gives way to partly cloudy afternoon skies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A spoke of energy has rotated through the area this early morning and produced showers and thunderstorms. As it exits the area in the hours after sunrise it will leave behind only pockets of light to moderate showers. By mid morning the sun will warm us to the mid 80′s and humidity will increase. There will be another chance for scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
Today is a transition day to drier weather. Tomorrow the drier air will begin to lower the rain chances and by Friday afternoon storms will be few and far between. Most of us will not see weekend showers. Without the cooling rains the heat will rise. Expect a hot and muggy weekend with highs in the low to mid 90′s.
