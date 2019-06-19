Chief Operating Officer for the Sarasota County School District placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of sexual harassment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A lengthy texting exchange just released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shows the Chief Operating Officer of the Sarasota County School District Jeff Maultsby possibly getting a little more personal with his administrative assistant. Some of the dialogue includes Maultsby saying I love you Raina, You know I love you Ms. Raina. In another exchange he says that he loves her and mentions he’s over it. And his assistant replies I see how you operate, okay it’s over. But I know your kind.