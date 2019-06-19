Bay Park project receiving a two million grant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are new details in the Sarasota Bay project, the Bay Park Conservancy is receiving a two million dollar anonymous grant.
The money will be used over the next three years to build out and operate the 20 million dollar first phase of the Bay Park.
It was inspired by the challenge match established by the Patterson Foundation and other generous philanthropists.
Bay Park Conservancy’s Director of Advancement says these donors are year-round residents who are committed to initiatives that bring the rich diversity of our community together.
