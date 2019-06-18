10 years after her death, Manatee County woman accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Almost 10 years after a 4-year-old child’s body was found cold to the touch and lifeless, the child’s mother has been charged with murder.
On August 14, 2009, EMS and the sheriff’s office were called to 46th Avenue West in Bradenton on reports of an unresponsive child. When EMS arrived, they found the little girl was cold to the touch. Though they tried to save her, Kelis Rucker was declared dead at the hospital.
Investigators questioned the child's mother, Dominique Brewer, who was 28-years old at the time. Detectives say Brewer gave several inconsistent statements while being interviewed and admitted to drug use prior to her daughter's death.
An autopsy determined Kelis Rucker died of asphyxiation. According to the sheriff's office, Brewer was unable to explain the injuries.
Brewer was not charged, but in 2017, the sheriff's office started to re-examine all aspects of the case.
This month, working with the State Attorney's Office, the decision was made to charge Brewer with homicide.
Detectives say they spent two weeks conducting more interviews and doing a complete review of all of the evidence before arresting Brewer, now 38-years old, on Monday.
After her arrest, Brewer was re-interviewed and afterwards was charged with homicide.
