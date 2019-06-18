Two fire districts talk about possible merger

Manatee County, Fla. (WWSB) - If you live out in Myakka City there may be changes coming to your fire district.
A possible merger is in the works for Myakka City Fire Control District and East Manatee Fire Rescue District.
The end result could put more money back in your pockets.
ABC 7 spoke with both fire district chiefs of Myakka City and East Manatee Fire districts on the phone Monday afternoon.
Both saying the merger is in its beginning stages, but if it goes through, homeowners could see a lower tax bill.
An email went out last week letting Myakka City homeowners know about plans for the merger.
In that letter it stated the process could take between 18 to 24 months.
The possible merger will not negatively impact any response times or create any changes to the fire or EMS services in both Myakka City or East Manatee County, leaving many Myakka City homeowners unsure how they will be impacted by the merger.
one resident hopes this will mean an expansion for the district.
“I think that it will be an absolute necessity to have another department out here. i think the response time with law enforcement, EMT , paramedics and fire; not so much for where i’m at in the Verna Bethany area but further out there where some people are waiting 45 minutes for a response to an ambulance for an emergency”, says homeower Norma Carroll.
There are two Myakka City fire stations.
Myakka City’s Fire Chief Daniel Cacchiotti says there are no plans to build a new station.
“In the future due to any growth there could be a call for a new station but that remains to be seen”, says Cacchiotti.
Joining forces between both districts could also mean a change in taxes.
“It’s very possible that the Myakka City residents see a decrease in fire taxes along with an enhancement of their fire services to the community”, says Cacchiotti.
The voters of Myakka would have to vote through a referendum to approve the taxing that east manatee fire district has in place for the merger to be complete.
The merger will likely be in place either October 1, 2020 or October 2021.
Before then there will be a series of public meetings to discuss the process and the taxes being proposed.
