Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer placed on administrative leave

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has announced that Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jeff Maultsby, has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The decision comes down as a result of there being an external investigation of allegations that were made against him earlier this spring. Recently, new allegations have been brought up that are different from the initial complaints.
Sproat Workplace Investigations was given the approval by the school board on June 4, to conduct a background investigation of the initial complaint against Maultsby. The firm will also investigate the way the internal investigation was handled by Superintendent Todd Bowden and the human resources department.
The beliefs are that the estimated time frame for the investigation to be completed will be several weeks.
“Based on the severity of the new allegations and the extended timeline to conclude the investigation, it has become apparent that the school district should place Mr. Maultsby on administrative leave,” Bowden said. “Mr. Maultsby will be removed from the workplace effective immediately until the investigation is complete.”
Prior to being placed on leave, Maultsby moved offices to avoid contact with the person who issued the complaint. The Florida law prohibits the school district from releasing any further information at this time due to the extent of these allegations.
Executive Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction, Jody Dumas will serve as the acting COO until the investigation is completed.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.