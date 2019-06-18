Much drier air heading our way for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and muggy conditions will stick around through the next few days as SW winds continue to move in around a trough of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. This trough is expected to lift out of here but not until early next week.
We will see some very dry air move in on Thursday and this will lower our rain chances through the weekend. This dry air is actually some African dust which will move in and stick around through Sunday.
By Tuesday of next week we will begin to see our typical afternoon and evening thunderstorms take over once again as high pressure builds in over the S.E. U.S.
Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms as the line of low pressure moves in. The lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees each morning through early next week. The highs will be in the low 90s each afternoon.
