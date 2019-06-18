Let’s Cook Citrus and Prawn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Prep Time: 30 min | Cook Time: 6 min
Ingredients
- 6 Tiger Prawns
- 1 TBS Blackening season
- Paull’s Red fish magic
- 5 types of citrus
- Orange, grapefruit, blood orange, tangelo, key lime, Myer lemon
- 1tsp Orange zest, Lemon zest
- 1 TBS Garlic
- 1 TBS Shallot
- 1/2 Cup Fresh Squeezed Juice from citrus
- 2 sprigs of thyme, and oregano
- 1cup of white balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup of white balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup avocado oil
Instructions
Dressing
- Combine Zest, Herbs, Fresh squeezed juice, White balsamic vinegar, Use blender to puree items
- Lightly add Avocado or olive oil Until appropriate thickness
- Salt and pepper to taste
Prawn
- Med –hi heat , add oil
- Season Prawn with blackening season (Redfish Magic)
- Sear bot side of prawns for 1 min.
- Add white wine keep heat for an additional 2 min
- pull from heat and let rest
Citrus
- Find a minimum of 5 type of Florida citrus
- Peel and slice
- Remove seeds
