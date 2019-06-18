Let’s Cook Citrus and Prawn

Citrus and Prawn
By ABC7 Staff | June 18, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 2:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Prep Time: 30 min | Cook Time: 6 min

Ingredients

  • 6 Tiger Prawns
  • 1 TBS Blackening season
  • Paull’s Red fish magic
  • 5 types of citrus
  • Orange, grapefruit, blood orange, tangelo, key lime, Myer lemon
  • 1tsp Orange zest, Lemon zest
  • 1 TBS Garlic
  • 1 TBS Shallot
  • 1/2 Cup Fresh Squeezed Juice from citrus
  • 2 sprigs of thyme, and oregano
  • 1cup of white balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup of white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup avocado oil

Instructions

Dressing

  • Combine Zest, Herbs, Fresh squeezed juice, White balsamic vinegar, Use blender to puree items
  • Lightly add Avocado or olive oil Until appropriate thickness
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Prawn

  • Med –hi heat , add oil
  • Season Prawn with blackening season (Redfish Magic)
  • Sear bot side of prawns for 1 min.
  • Add white wine keep heat for an additional 2 min
  • pull from heat and let rest

Citrus

  • Find a minimum of 5 type of Florida citrus
  • Peel and slice
  • Remove seeds

