Keep the umbrellas handy for Tuesday as rain chances stay elevated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The timing of the storms will be overnight and during the morning hours along the coast on Tuesday with the main focus of storms inland later in the day. An upper level low will be the reason for the increased rain chances for the Suncoast along with abundant available moisture in play.
High pressure has been bumped out once again and we will see generally SW wind flow. For the past two days we have seen a couple of water spouts with a couple of the storms. With similar conditions expected again on Tuesday we could see another form in the Gulf. Typically with this kind of set up these spin ups usually dissipate before they reach the shoreline.
Tuesday expect variable cloudiness with a 60% chance for scattered storms mainly in the morning and early afternoon along the coast. The high will be around 89 degrees.
Tuesday night mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 70s. There will also be a few scattered storms in the evening as well. Wednesday we stay in the same pattern with southwesterly wind flow which favors coastal storms during the overnight and through the early afternoon. The high on Wednesday will be around 90.
Thursday we start to dry out with the rain chance dropping to 20% and staying that way through Saturday. We will still have the SW wind so expect overnight lows to be well above average into the upper 70s.
