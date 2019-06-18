First Alert Weather: Morning showers before weekend changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next two days the warm and moist air moving in from the Gulf waters will favor a good chance for morning showers near the coast then inland showers later in the afternoon. The heavy rainfall will focus on inland Florida and the east coast. Thunderstorms will be a possibility.
In a few days high pressure will build in and expand over Florida. This will dry out the air and suppress afternoon storms. With more weekend sunshine the temperatures will also rise into the low 90′s.
