Battle over Confederate monument continues in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners are back to the drawing board in Manatee County when it comes to a Confederate monument that once sat outside the judicial building in Bradenton.
Two years ago it was taken down after protests. Now, plans are moving forward to find the statue a permanent location.
Back in May, county commissioners decided an advisory board made of nine people would narrow down the locations for the monument to three spots. Those locations would then be put on a ballot for Manatee County voters to decide.
“I do not want to see a referendum placed on the ballot so that it could be voted by a very small group of people,” Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Bonac said.
“With an advisory committee you put between 8 to 10 people on it,” Reggie Bellamy, Manatee County Commissioner said. “Now all of a sudden after a result comes back those 8 to 10 people could potentially be put in jeopardy.”
“After giving it further thought about what would happen at the end to the people of that advisory committee I decided it wasn’t fair,” Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said.
It was also clear the monument will not be going back up at the courthouse. There’s no word on how long this process could take.
