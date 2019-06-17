Recipe for Middle Eastern-Inspired Pork Kabobs by Tapas1 | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Middle Eastern Inspired Pork Kabobs
32 oz Ground Pork
½ med onion, finely diced
3 cloves Garlic, finely diced
1 TBS fresh Mint, finely diced
1 TBS fresh Basil, finely diced
Zest & juice of ½ lemon
2 Cups Panko bread crumbs or potato flakes (gluten sub)
3 Eggs
1 Tsp Curry powder
1 Tsp Cardamom powder
1 Tsp ground Turmeric
1 Tsp Allspice
1 Tsp Beef Shawarma
(Option: add pepper flakes, cayenne or finely diced jalapeño to add heat)
Salt & pepper to taste
This one’s easy!
Mix all the ingredients together, allow to rest for about 30 minutes. Using a portioner make like sizes and place on sheet pan, bake at 350° for approximately 20 minutes. Check the internal temperature, should be around 155°. Remove from oven & allow to rest. Carry over cooking should bring them to 163°-165° thus remaining very juicy.
If you are going to use them at a later date, cook to 140°, refrigerate or freeze. When reheating follow above instructions.
Optional side dishes: Thinly sliced sweet onions w/tomato, sprinkle w/cumin & sugar
Lentil salad with Greek yogurt.
