Recipe for Middle Eastern-Inspired Pork Kabobs by Tapas1 | Suncoast View

We Make Middle Eastern-Inspired Pork Kabobs with Tapas1 Restaurant & Wine Bar | Suncoast View
June 17, 2019 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:41 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Middle Eastern Inspired Pork Kabobs

32 oz Ground Pork

½ med onion, finely diced

3 cloves Garlic, finely diced

1 TBS fresh Mint, finely diced

1 TBS fresh Basil, finely diced

Zest & juice of ½ lemon

2 Cups Panko bread crumbs or potato flakes (gluten sub)

3 Eggs

1 Tsp Curry powder

1 Tsp Cardamom powder

1 Tsp ground Turmeric

1 Tsp Allspice

1 Tsp Beef Shawarma

(Option: add pepper flakes, cayenne or finely diced jalapeño to add heat)

Salt & pepper to taste

This one’s easy!

Mix all the ingredients together, allow to rest for about 30 minutes. Using a portioner make like sizes and place on sheet pan, bake at 350° for approximately 20 minutes. Check the internal temperature, should be around 155°. Remove from oven & allow to rest. Carry over cooking should bring them to 163°-165° thus remaining very juicy.

If you are going to use them at a later date, cook to 140°, refrigerate or freeze. When reheating follow above instructions.

Optional side dishes: Thinly sliced sweet onions w/tomato, sprinkle w/cumin & sugar

Lentil salad with Greek yogurt.

