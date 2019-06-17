Recent report ranks SRQ among the top in fastest growing medium sized airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some good news for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, a recent report has ranked it one of the best medium-sized airports in the nation.
“There’re more direct flights than ever before. We’re taking a direct flight to LaGuardia today,” said Dan Minor, who uses the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to fly to his destination.
The Sarasota native says he uses it all the time. On Sunday he took off to Times Square to take part of Nik Wallenda’s historic high wire special. He says he chose this airport for numerous reasons.
“Everyone is nice here, easy to get along with,” he said. "Some airports there’s so much traffic. They’re not as friendly. Here everyone knows you by name. "
A recent report by OAG, an air travel intelligence company based in the United Kingdom, ranked the airport in third place among the fastest growing medium sized airports in their “North America’s Airport Leaders 2019” report.
“We’re very happy with that status as a fast-growing airport. We owe it to the community and their support for the airport this past year,” said Shay Kumm, Airport Operations Officer.
The report also ranked the airport sixth in most new routes added. Last year, SRQ added two more airlines, Allegiant and Frontier, bringing 23 new routes and 18 new destinations. This increased traffic up to 40 percent. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, SRQ has an annual economic impact of $1.33 billion per year, generating more 12,000 jobs. Airport officials say this puts their name on the map.
“It lets other airlines know there’s a reliable market here, attracting other airlines to this airport more so to more destinations,” said Kumm.
Passengers also feel a sense of hope that this might expand even more in the future.
“It’s obviously a convenience if you live in Sarasota.,” said Minor.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.