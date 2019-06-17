Police: 2-year-old boy allegedly drowned in backyard pool in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-year-old boy allegedly drowned in his family’s backyard pool earlier today.
Around 11:30 a.m. North Port Police say the incident was located on the 2500 block of Beaver Terrace. Police say the child was taken to North Port’s Emergency Room and later it was reported he didn’t survive.
Police say the Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate death. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.