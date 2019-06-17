Police: Crash in Sarasota caught on video after driver didn’t stop at a red light

SPD: Stop on Red
By ABC7 Staff | June 17, 2019 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:37 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A crash caught on camera encouraged the Sarasota Police Department to alert drivers to always stop on red.

On Saturday, June 15 around 6:45 p.m. the crash happened on Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road. The video shows the car running a red light and police shortly stopping at the scene.

Police say the driver who caused the crash received a citation for running a red light. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

