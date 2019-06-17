Money saving Monday: How to save on airfare

Another thing a lot of airlines offer now is something called basic economy. Those tickets are normally $30 to $50 less than normal economy seats, so it could be a good option for you if you want a cheap ticket. But, with basic economy you don’t get your seat assignment until check in and some airlines only allow you to fly with a personal item and not use the overhead bin space for a carry on. Fitzgerald said if you plan to bring more luggage than a personal item this may not be the cheapest option because you will end up paying to check your bags, making the price around the same as an economy ticket.