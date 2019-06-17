MCAS: 6-month old puppy found in dumpster now up for adoption

ABC7′s Marla Spence, Manatee County’s Mobile Newsroom Reporter said the sheriff’s office reported the store manager of the Speedway gas station located at SR 64 and Upper Manatee River Road/Lakewood Ranch Blvd along with Waste Management employees found the female pit bull mix in the dumpster around 3:45pm. The dog appeared to be healthy and active, but was not microchipped.