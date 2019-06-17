MCAS: 6-month old puppy found in dumpster now up for adoption

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A dog found in a dumpster last week in Manatee County is now up for adoption.
On Monday, June 10 the 6-month old puppy was found in Bradenton, still inside of its dog crate.
ABC7′s Marla Spence, Manatee County’s Mobile Newsroom Reporter said the sheriff’s office reported the store manager of the Speedway gas station located at SR 64 and Upper Manatee River Road/Lakewood Ranch Blvd along with Waste Management employees found the female pit bull mix in the dumpster around 3:45pm. The dog appeared to be healthy and active, but was not microchipped.
Manatee County Animal Services named the dog Daisy and say she wants to play all the time. MCAS is accepting in-person applications only at the time for this puppy.
The store manager brought the dog into the store to give it food and water, then called deputies. Deputies say the dog has been turned over to Animal Services, which is investigating.
Abandoning an animal is a crime. Anyone who abandons an animal and that animal suffers injury or malnutrition or abandons any animal in a street, road or public place, without providing care is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree.
If you have any information, call 941-742-5933.
