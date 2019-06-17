Man convicted of tying Sarasota victim up, sexually battering her before killing her

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old man already on death row for a murder in Manatee County has been convicted by a jury of second degree murder and two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
Delmar Smith III of Ralford, Fla. was linked by DNA to the murder of 34-year-old Georgeann Smith in April 2009. The victim was beaten to death with a baseball bat after being sexually battered with foreign objects that were left inside her body.
In November 2017, Smith’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing from the day she was killed. He was charged with the victim’s murder and after his conviction Friday was sentenced to two concurrent life terms in prison.
“Delmer Smith’s DNA was the silent witness in this case,” Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the lead prosecutor on the case, said. “Justice for Georgann Smith was delayed for 10 years until the science of DNA analysis become more sophisticated and more discriminating. Now her killer has been identified and will be held accountable for her brutal and bloody death."
Detectives say the victim was a stranger to Smith and there was no reasonable explanation as to why he attacked her. But detectives say Smith committed a series of similar heinous acts.
Smith was previously arrested in Sarasota County in October 2009 after being tied to a series of home invasion robberies throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties where he sexually battered the victims in the same manner - tying them up, sexually battering them with a foreign object, and beating them. He was sentenced to life in connection to one of those crimes after being convicted in 2011.
The crimes stopped after Smith’s arrest in October 2009 and he was later connected to a murder in Manatee County.
On August 3, 2009 Kathleen Briles was found dead in her home by her husband, who found her bound with a gag in her mouth. She had been killed by being struck with a cast-iron antique sewing machine.
In that case, Smith was charged in February 2010 and convicted in 2013 of first degree murder. Smith was sentenced to death.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.