Foreclosures spike across the state of Florida

In may, one in every 12-hundred homes had a foreclosure filing in Florida, the third highest in the nation. Local Realtor John Wilcher says it a trend that has been creeping up on us around the Suncoast. “So locally, if you look at the numbers from Jan. 1st to June 1st from this year compared to last year, the numbers are up slightly. There were 224 properties that were foreclosed this year compared to 184 last year,” said Wilcher.