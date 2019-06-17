First Alert Weather: Another good rain chance day before drier air moves into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very moist atmosphere and mid-level trough lifting north will bring a good chance for showers by mid-morning on the Suncoast. With daytime heating and a southeast wind flow our rain chances will go up in the afternoon to about 70%. Afternoon thunderstorms will bring tropical downpours at times before tapering off after sundown. Tomorrow will be a transition day as winds establish a westerly flow. That flow favors morning showers near the coast with focus for storms moving inland in the late afternoon.