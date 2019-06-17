First Alert Weather: Another good rain chance day before drier air moves into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very moist atmosphere and mid-level trough lifting north will bring a good chance for showers by mid-morning on the Suncoast. With daytime heating and a southeast wind flow our rain chances will go up in the afternoon to about 70%. Afternoon thunderstorms will bring tropical downpours at times before tapering off after sundown. Tomorrow will be a transition day as winds establish a westerly flow. That flow favors morning showers near the coast with focus for storms moving inland in the late afternoon.
Later in the week some drier air will move in giving the Suncoast a chance to dry out. With more sunshine will come warming days. Highs on the weekend will climb into the low 90′s.
