Video of possible water spout off Longboat Key

Possible water sprout off Longboat Key taken by Robin O'Connor.
By Kamara Daughtry and Christina Heflin | June 16, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 3:22 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A video of a possible water spout was captured off Longboat Key on Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Center:

  • Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water.
  • Waterspouts are generally broken into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
  • Tornadic waterspouts are simply tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water.

What are some safety tips regarding water spouts? According to the NWC:

  • Listen for special marine warnings about waterspout sightings that are broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio.
  • Watch the sky for certain types of clouds. In the summer, with light winds, look for a possible waterspout underneath a line of cumulus clouds with dark, flat bases. Anytime of the year, a thunderstorm or line of thunderstorms, can produce very intense waterspouts.
  • If a waterspout is sighted, immediately head at a 90 degree angle from the apparent motion of the waterspout.
  • Never try to navigate through a waterspout. Although waterspouts are usually weaker than tornadoes, they can still produce significant damage to you and your boat.

Courtesy: Robin O’Connor

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.