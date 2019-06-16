Video of possible water spout off Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A video of a possible water spout was captured off Longboat Key on Sunday morning.
- Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water.
- Waterspouts are generally broken into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.
- Tornadic waterspouts are simply tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water.
What are some safety tips regarding water spouts? According to the NWC:
- Listen for special marine warnings about waterspout sightings that are broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio.
- Watch the sky for certain types of clouds. In the summer, with light winds, look for a possible waterspout underneath a line of cumulus clouds with dark, flat bases. Anytime of the year, a thunderstorm or line of thunderstorms, can produce very intense waterspouts.
- If a waterspout is sighted, immediately head at a 90 degree angle from the apparent motion of the waterspout.
- Never try to navigate through a waterspout. Although waterspouts are usually weaker than tornadoes, they can still produce significant damage to you and your boat.
Courtesy: Robin O’Connor
