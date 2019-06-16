Scallops in danger more after the effects of red tide outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With scallop season already underway in part of the state, their is concern for the future of the industry. It’s been nearly a year since red tide hammered throughout the Suncoast, affecting marine life, including scallops.
“What we found out is that a bunch of them lived through the red tide, not so much for the scallops,” said Rusty Chinnis.
What he’s talking about, clams and scallops. Chinnis from Sarasota Bay Watch, has been working with other members of the organization and Mote Laboratory by using these type of shellfish to fight red tide. But he says once Sarasota became a popular spot back in the 1900′s, the number of scallops reduced. It got worse when the blue waters turned brown last year.
“They had a seagrass survey today in Sarasota, and I spoke to some people there and nobody saw scallops, they did see some clams,” he said.
Also, Chinnis says he life span of a scallop is about a year. So they looked into more long lasting solutions. What they found is clams are highly resistant to Florida red tide, surviving extended exposure. They can filter dozens of gallons a day, and can live up to 30 years. That’s why volunteers released more than 170,000 clams into the water last year. Since, both Sarasota Bay Watch and Mote partnered with a clam farm in Pine Island in an attempt to re nourish the area. But as for scallops, they can be in danger. In order to raise awareness, Chinnis and others hold a “Great Scallop Search.”
“What we do is a two fold, quasi-scientific because it gets people involved in the bay. It gets them to go out and get their heads under the water, but it also gives some information to scientists about the distribution of scallops,” he said.
