Sarasota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual battery on a child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, a Sarasota man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual battery on a child.
Jose Velasquez, was convicted for three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation all upon a child older than 12 years of age.
Back on November, 29, 2018 law enforcement was notified of the incident after the child was transported to Sarasota Memorial hospital. According to the State Attorney’s Office, after Velasquez is released from prison he will be supervised by the Department of Corrections on sex offender probation and required to wear a GPS ankle bracelet.
