A Couple More Days of Rain Before The Hot and Dry Hits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The off and on showers will continue through Tuesday before we start to see a real break on Wednesday. Over the past couple of days, we have seen some pockets of rain with 3-5 inches in some isolated locations. The showers continue until 10 tonight and during the overnight period we will have mostly cloudy skies. As we head into the morning hours, showers will be coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.