A Couple More Days of Rain Before The Hot and Dry Hits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The off and on showers will continue through Tuesday before we start to see a real break on Wednesday. Over the past couple of days, we have seen some pockets of rain with 3-5 inches in some isolated locations. The showers continue until 10 tonight and during the overnight period we will have mostly cloudy skies. As we head into the morning hours, showers will be coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.
Later in the day, showers will form east and move over to the coast. By Wednesday we will be down to a 40% chance of rain and then on Thursday the chances of rain will die off through the rest of the week.
We pay a price for this with high temperatures in the low 90′s. Boaters can expect storms out on the Gulf so be mindful of conditions before you go boating. The tropics are staying quiet.
