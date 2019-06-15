University of Florida taking lead on medical marijuana study

By ABC7 Staff | June 15, 2019 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 3:20 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of Florida (U-F) will take the lead on a study monitoring the effects of medical marijuana.

The State University System and Florida Board of Governors made the announcement today. The research will be composed of public and private universities.

U-F will receive 1.5 million dollars in funding for the research.

The group will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medical marijuana, including a study of the effects of smoking medical marijuana versus other uses.

