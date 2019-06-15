Storms on the increase for the weekend along with lightning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the storms this week have been inland and pushing toward the E. coast late in the day but that has come to an end. High pressure is building at the surface over the Southeast U.S. This brings an E. to SE wind pattern in the morning along the Suncoast during the morning and early afternoon. As the westerly sea breeze gets going and collides with this east wind we will see a few showers start to pop up in the early afternoon.
Once the E. coast breeze makes its way all the way over to the Suncoast later in the afternoon, we should see a much wider coverage of showers and thunderstorms move into coastal communities. The rain chance is at 50% for late day storms. This pattern is expected to continue through Monday and then we flip flop back to the westerly flow once again on Tuesday.
We can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. The high temperature will be around 90 both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance on Saturday is at 50% and bumps up to 60% on Father’s Day.
Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph through the early afternoon and then a sea breeze or west wind will develop near the coast and should move inland later in the afternoon. It is along this sea breeze that we can expect scattered storms to develop both on Saturday and Sunday.
For boating expect seas to be 2 feet or less and a light chop on the bays and inland waterways.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads.
