Storms on the increase for the weekend along with lightning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the storms this week have been inland and pushing toward the E. coast late in the day but that has come to an end. High pressure is building at the surface over the Southeast U.S. This brings an E. to SE wind pattern in the morning along the Suncoast during the morning and early afternoon. As the westerly sea breeze gets going and collides with this east wind we will see a few showers start to pop up in the early afternoon.