Storms Could Dampen Your Plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous this evening.
The showers are forming east of I-75 and the winds will be moving the rains towards the coast. We will see the best chances of rain from the hours of 7 to 10 tonight as we can expect a 70% chance of rain in the forecast.
Overnight skies will begin to clear and Father’s Day starts off with partly cloudy skies. However, during the afternoon and evening hours, the rain begins to build east of the interstate and we will see those storms get pushed to the coastline, once again.
This could dampen some outdoor picnics plans as showers will build to a 70% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Over the past 24 hours, we have had 1 - almost 2 inches of rain in pockets around the area.
We can expect more of the same amounts of rain tonight through tomorrow night. For Boaters winds will start out of the East and then move to the West later in the day with mainly PM storms.
The gulf water temperature has warmed to 85. There is no tropical storm development expected over the next 48 hour period.
