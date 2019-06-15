Mosquito fish available for pick-up in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have a pesky mosquito problem near your home or office, Sarasota County may have a solution.
The county is giving away free mosquito fish that can eat the mosquito larvae. The county breeds and raises the little native fish.
People in the community can come pick some up and release them into man-made water bodies like abandoned swimming pools, ditches and artificial ponds.
If you are interested in picking up mosquito fish for your pond, call 941-861-5000.
