Judge will remain on Lee Coel case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The judge in the manslaughter case of a former Punta Gorda police officer will remain in her position.
Lee Coel’s attorney filed a motion to have Judge Margaret Steinbeck removed from the case after she denied a change of venue.
Coel is charged in the shooting death of 73-year-old Mary Knowlton which happened in 2016 during a civilian training course at the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Coel fired a gun he thought had blanks in it, instead it was loaded with bullets. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for September.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.