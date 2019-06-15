Hemp bill making progressions in Congress

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, legislation sent to the governor’s desk would require the Florida Department of Agriculture to create a regulatory framework for the state’s fledgling hemp industry.
The measure would license businesses that want to grow hemp, and gather detailed information about where it could be grown.
Commissioner Fried thinks hemp could become a 20 to 30 billion dollar a year industry.
“If the governor’s office receives any of the phone calls that we have been receiving over the last five months, from the farmers and the people in our communities across the state that are excited, energized and optimistic about this, then he’ll understand and support the hemp legislation," Fried said.
Gov. DeSantis has until June 29th to act on the bill.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.