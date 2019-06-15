Four Leatherback Sea Turtle nests discovered

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The excitement over four Leatherback Sea Turtle nests found in Sarasota County is rising.
Two more nests created by the largest of all living turtles were discovered from Casey Key north to Sarasota in the last month.
Exact sites for the nests are being kept secret to protect the sructures from harm. The first two nests were found by Mote Marine Turtle Patrols, one in Venice and another in Sarasota.
They have been staked off and caged to ward off predators. Before this year, the last nest was found in 2001, but it did not hatch.
