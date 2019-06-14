World’s strongest man competition being held in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the world’s strongest men are in Manatee County. The heavy weight competitors are in town for the world’s strongest man competition.
We have video from Thursday’s qualifying rounds on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets as the competitors went up against one another in the Monster Truck Pull.
Among the 25 competitors from all over the country, one man who played a part in the Game of Thrones television show is competing.
This is the first time the competition is being held in Manatee County. It ends on Sunday on Anna Maria Island.
