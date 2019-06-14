Suspicious object found at the Don Cesar Hotel in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bomb team has determined that the suspicious object found at Don Cesar Hotel in St. Petersburg Beach was an insert training grenade.
Deputies were called to the scene Friday morning at approximately 11:36 a.m. after receiving reports of what appeared to be a grenade found in the bushes on the east side of the hotel property.
Casablanca Avenue was closed for hours to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the Pinellas Bayway to West Maritana Drive.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.