Man convicted of various murders and sexual abuse abuses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state attorney’s office announced on Friday that a man from Ralford has been convicted after a jury trial of one count of Second Degree Murder and two Counts of Sexual Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the bludgeoning and sexual abuse of Georgann Smith.
47-year-old Delmer Smith III was arrested by detectives from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in October 2009 for crimes that included Home Invasion Robbery, False Imprisonment, Sexual Battery and Aggravated Battery.
The victims were women who had been tied up, beaten and sexually abused with a foreign object. The incident involving Georgann happened on April 6, 2009.
The case investigation revealed that he was a stranger to the woman and there is no reasonable explanation as to why the defendant would have any lawful physical contact with the victim other than to have been in her her home and murdered her.
Smith was also arrested for a Home Invasion Robbery that involved another woman beaten badly at her residence and he was sentenced to life for this case in 2011.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith for a murder in which he tied a woman’s hands and beat her to death inside her own home.
On August 3, 2009 Kathleen Briles was found dead by her spouse, Dr. James Briles. He attempted to reach her by cell phone at 7:36 pm that day. He arrived home at 7:50 and her body bound, hands and feet and her mouth was gagged.
It also appeared that she had also been struck on her head with a cast iron antique which was found to be cause of her death.
Smith was also sentenced to death for this case in 2013. He was not definitively identified through DNA analysis as the perpetrator of these crimes until 2017.
“Delmer Smith’s DNA was the silent witness in this case,” Assistant State Attorney, the lead prosecutor on the case said. “Justice for Georgann Smith was delayed for 10 years until the science of DNA analysis become more sophisticated and more discriminating. Now, her killer has been identified and will be held accountable for her brutal and bloody death.
