Jury convicts man of transmission of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state attorney’s office announced today that a man has been convicted after a jury trial of Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device or Equipment.
Trevor Jeror committed these crimes from November 12, 2017 through February 17, 2018. This case was investigated by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeror transmitted three videos of child pornography to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives worked thoroughly to identify the defendant and bring him to justice.
“Today’s success was a team effort,” Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said about the case. “The dedication of the detectives of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to help reduce the distribution and transmission of child pornography cannot be overstated.
Detective Klay was instrumental in the preparation of this case during its infancy and throughout the trial. Ultimately, it is our desire to eliminate the manufacture and distribution of child pornography. Today, we took a step in that direction."
This crime carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
