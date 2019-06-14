I-75 and SR 70 Project ahead of schedule

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s good news for drivers as the I-75 and State Road 70 Interchange Project is ahead of schedule.
The $80 million project is part of the widening of I-75 to eight lanes between University Parkway and State Road 64.
Crews are adding in signs, as well as improving drainage and putting up noise barrier walls.
You can expect to see a new I-75 northbound exit ramp be north of the linger the project is expected to be complete by Fall of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.