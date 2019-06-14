First Alert Weather: The Suncoast have a changing weekend weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will become variable today, shifting to the northeast or east by tonight. Also some slightly drier air will be moving in aloft. The combination of those factors will lead to fewer showers building mostly inland and moving slowly. Development of the inland storms today will be somewhat random unlike yesterday when you could count on the storms moving from west to east.
Over the weekend some drier air will slip in on Saturday and bring more sunshine before moisture returns on Sunday and rain chances go up. If you plan on outdoor activities you may wish to choose the morning and early afternoon hours to avoid the higher chances of storms. Sunday will be the best rain chance day with storms building inland and drifting toward the coast late in the day.
