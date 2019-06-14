Conservation Foundation pushing to preserve Graceland property near the Celery Fields

Just down the road, residents were able to block a recycling plant from being built near the Celery Fields. The Graceland property currently has a horse ranch and stables situated on part of it. Kimberly Eastep lives down the road and has two horses at the ranch. She’s happy to see the conservation group making an aggressive effort to buy the land, because she says it’s very concerning what would happen if a development was built on this property, including many horses losing their home.