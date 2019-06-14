Census could see an under-count from new Florida residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2020 U.S. Census could drastically under-count new Florida residents, according to one fiscal watchdog group, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade.
Census data collected every 10 years is used for numerous things, including the allocation of billions of federal tax dollars and the redistribution of seats in Congress.
“Because we under-count, even by just a small percentage, we can under-count by half a million people very easily," Florida Taxwatch President Dominic Calabro said. “We have 21 plus million people here and growing. We are growing nearly 1,000 a day.”
Calabro says Florida’s population was under-counted in both the 2010 and 2000 censuses. This cost the state a fair distribution of federal funds in both cases.
Data collection for the next Census will begin in April.
