Bradenton City Council considers citizen police review board

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton City Council is discussing the possibility of a citizen review board for the police department.
This comes as a response to racial profiling complaints from Manatee County’s NAACP president.
Rodney Jones has complained that as a civil rights leader, he has been under surveillance by police. Last month, pointed out that a traffic stop conducted on a black church deacon in his neighborhood and accused police of targeting black residents.
The City Council will discuss the possibility of a citizen review board at a workshop next Wednesday.
