75-year-old Palmetto man dies after crashing into a tree

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 75-year-old Palmetto man died after crashing into a tree Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 around 6:16 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred on Dearborn Street and Stratford Road.
FHP says the Palmetto man, who has not been identified pending next to kin notification, was accompanied by a 72-year woman in the passenger seat of his 2009 Hyunda SantaFe. He was stopped facing south at a stop sign near the intersection and when he went to make a left hand turn, he crashed into a tree.
The man was killed. His passenger received minor injuries.
FHP says alcohol was not related to this crash.
FHP says there were no vehicle debris or tire marks observed on the roadway.
