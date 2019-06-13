Tankers struck near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US tensions

The U.S. Navy, which rushed in to assist the stricken vessels in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran, and the ship's operators offered no immediate explanation on what weapons caused the damage or who used them against the MT Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous. Each was loaded with petroleum products, and the Front Altair burned for hours, a fire that charred half of one of the vessel's sides and sent up a column of thick, black smoke.