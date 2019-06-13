Scholarship fund created in memory of Southeast High grads

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A scholarship fund has been created in honor of two Southeast High School graduates who were killed in Peru last month.
Zack Morris and Albert Ales had only been in Peru a few hours when the scooter they were riding was hit by a city bus.
The best friends died from their injuries a few hours later. Their families have created a lasting endowment that will award scholarships to two Southeast High School students in the inter-baccalaureate program, which the boys graduated from.
Their families ask that anyone touched by Zack’s and Albert’s story consider making a donation to the scholarship fund.
