Record-high traveling for month of may at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is officially upon us and with that comes plenty of traveling especially air travel.
SRQ is tallying up the numbers for the month of May and they are at an all-time high. Over 160,000 travelers made their way through the Suncoast airport.
Traffic for May was up nearly 40 percent more than this time last year. SRQ president, Rick Piccolo tells us he expects this trend to continue throughout the end of the year.
“Traffic’s been going crazy, been a very good year,” Piccolo said.
In addition to that, there are eight airlines proving non stop service to 29 destinations out of SRQ.
