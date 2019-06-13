One suspect now behind bars, another suspect at large in connection to April’s Longboat Key home burglaries

Through an in depth investigation involving a group of police departments including Longboat Key, Christopher Valdez was arrested in Key West. He appears to be an accomplice in these crimes. Police were able to identify Eremy Lorenzo as the prime suspect. A license plate reader on Longboat Key helped with the investigation. Lorenzo was being held in a Dade County jail regarding a warrant out of Sarasota and had posted bail earlier this year before being linked to these alleged burglaries.