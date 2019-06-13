Manatee County educators work to add new programs for elementary schools

New programs coming to Manatee County schools
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County educators are working hard to add new programs to local elementary schools.

Daughtrey Elementary is bringing the first dual-language program to Manatee County. Blackburn Elementary will soon become a Cambridge school where students can earn college credits.

Manatee Elementary is transitioning to a performing arts and community partnership school. Palm View Elementary is rolling out a new program called WOZ pathways.

These decisions were made by principals in Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

