Florida citrus industry totals show another increase for 2018-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s citrus industry is wrapping up its harvest with totals that top the past two seasons.
Numbers released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture continued to show slight decreases from earlier forecasts for the 2018-2019 citrus growing season.
However, with nearly the entire harvest completed, the industry says things are positive for growers who have struggled in recent years with issues such as citrus greening and Hurricane Irma.
The new forecast estimates Florida growers this year will produce enough oranges to fill over 71 million 90-pound boxes.
That number is up nearly 59 percent from the 2017-2018 crop, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma.
