First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms likely today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front to the north will sink south into central Florida as it washes out tomorrow. Warm and humid air will continue to flow into the Suncoast on a southwest wind. With these unstable conditions and a little daylight heating we will see thunderstorms build this afternoon. The strongest storms will be in inland locations and especially on the east coast of Florida. The storms will once again be east movers, traveling from Gulf waters to inland locations.
Friday will see fewer storms develop as some slightly drier air moves in and winds become variable. The moisture returns Saturday as winds establish out of the east. The southeast winds will change the direction of storm motion and timing for the weekend. Weekend rain chances will be good but start later in the afternoon. The storms will build inland and drift back to the coast later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong.
