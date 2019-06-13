Cyber security threats continue to be an issue for small businesses

Madigan says one of the new weapons in the cyber criminals arsenal is a method called spearfishing. “If I’m a hacker, I go to social media and look you up. I find out where you went to college, I’ll find out where you grew up, I’ll find out where your kids played baseball, what church you go to, then I would craft an e-mail to make you think I’m your friend. I would forward where it came from and have you open it. As soon as the business owner opens it, then they are open for attack,” said Madigan.