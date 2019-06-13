Cyber security threats continue to be an issue for small businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the cyber crime fighters at Four Winds Network Services, it’s their job to know how cyber criminals are trying to target you next, and they’re looking for any new ways you and your information can be vulnerable. “It’s a proactive approach. We can see problems before the clients do in many cases,” said Four Winds manager Dan Madigan.
Madigan says one of the new weapons in the cyber criminals arsenal is a method called spearfishing. “If I’m a hacker, I go to social media and look you up. I find out where you went to college, I’ll find out where you grew up, I’ll find out where your kids played baseball, what church you go to, then I would craft an e-mail to make you think I’m your friend. I would forward where it came from and have you open it. As soon as the business owner opens it, then they are open for attack,” said Madigan.
He points out that nearly 70-percent of businesses experienced an attack last year, mostly caused by internal human error. And once you are exposed, it can put you or your company at risk. “What they do is they actually turn it into money. What these hackers are after is any spot of information that they can take and turn into cash or profit,” said Marketing Director Dylan Borden.
Taking every precaution you can to not be a victim.
“It’s knowing what to look out for, being aware on how to spot different threats and then avoiding them altogether,” said Borden.
